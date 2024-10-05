GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wagamon glass bridge to be opened to visitors

Entry to the glass bridge, which was suspended on May 30 due to bad weather conditions, to be opened after a four-month gap 

Updated - October 05, 2024 08:22 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
The cantilever glass bridge at Wagamon in Idukki.

The cantilever glass bridge at Wagamon in Idukki. | Photo Credit: JOMON PAMPAVALLEY

After a four-month gap, the cantilever glass bridge at Wagamon in Idukki is all set be opened for visitors from Sunday onwards. An order was issued by Tourism department Additional Secretary D. Jagadees directing to resume the functioning of the tourist attraction following a study conducted by the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C). According to officials, the civil engineering wing of NIT-C assessed the security and stability of the glass bridge and submitted a report to authorities. The government permitted the opening of the glass bridge after considering the recommendations.

The entry to the glass bridge was suspended on May 30 due to bad weather conditions until further notice, based on an order issued by the State Tourism Director. Meanwhile, after the entry to the glass bridge was suspended, tourist arrivals largely dipped to Wagamon hill station.

“The glass bridge has turned out to be a major attraction in the hill station. After the bridge was installed in the Wagamon Adventure Park, the number of tourists reaching Wagamon nearly doubled,” said a Tourism department official.

The glass bridge opened for tourists in September 2023. Visitors can get a bird’s eye view of the Mundakayam, Koottikkal, and Kokkayar areas from the bridge.

Published - October 05, 2024 08:21 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.