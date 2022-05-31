Wafy programme offered
The Coordination of Islamic Colleges, a body governing 97 colleges in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, will offer four Wafy-Wafiyya programmes combining religious and temporal education for students who passed SSLC examinations.
Candidates should qualify an entrance test to be held on June 12. Applications can be sent until June 5 through the website www.wafyonline.com.
