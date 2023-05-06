ADVERTISEMENT

Wafiy, Wafiya students denied entry into campus

May 06, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Although the Markaz campus denied entry to students to take their semester exams, the CIC arranged the exams at a school and a house in the vicinity

The Hindu Bureau

A group of Wafiya students taking their semester examination in the courtyard of a house at Valanchery after they were denied entry into Markazu Tharbiyathul Islamiya campus, Valanchery, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Students of Markazu Tharbiyathul Islamiya, Valanchery, following the Wafy and Wafiya curriculum of the Coordination of Islamic Colleges (CIC) were denied entry into the campus to take their semester examinations on Saturday.

Markazu Tharbiyathul Islamiya has been the flagship institution of the CIC. The students were denied entry into the campus as ordered by Markaz secretary Hamzakutty Musliar, who is a member of the Mushawara, the core group of senior scholars within the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, the largest body of Islamic scholars in the State.

Several institutions following the CIC curriculum has been facing harassments and threats from the Samastha ever since the CIC fell out with the Samastha and its leadership.

Although the Markaz campus denied entry to the students to take their semester exams, the CIC arranged the exams at a school for boys and at a house in the vicinity for girls.

Several parents protested and complained to the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights against the denial of entry into the campus for their children.

Mr. Hamzakutty Musliar had reportedly signed an agreement with the CIC that he would continue the CIC stream. However, he was pressured by the Samastha to distance himself from the Wafy and Wafiya system of education.

Meanwhile, a section of postgraduate students alleged that they were not permitted to take food to their hostel when they returned to the campus after vacation.

Markazu Tharbiyathul Islamiya has several institutions on its campus at Valanchery. KKHM Islamic and Arts College offers Wafy curriculum for boys, and Al-Gaith Islamic and Arts College offers Wafiya curriculum for girls.

