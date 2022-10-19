Wafi graduation ceremony, arts festival in Kozhikode

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
A State-level Wafi, Wafiyya arts festival, and Wafi graduation ceremony will be held at Swapna Nagari in Kozhikode city on October 20 and 21. A release said that around 500 Islamic scholars who studied in 97 colleges affiliated to the Coordination of Islamic Colleges (CIC) would be given their degrees. Osama Al-Abed, secretary general, League of Islamic Universities, will open the ceremony. Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal, CIC president, will preside over the event.