Vythiri, Meppadi to be open to tourists soon

100% vaccination of those working in these two tourist destinations to be done

Signalling its intention to open up tourist destinations across the State in a phased manner, the State government has decided to open Vythiri and Meppadi in Wayanad district to tourists within 7 days, after completing 100% vaccination of those working in the sector.

Announcing the decision at a joint press conference here on Wednesday, Tourism Minister P.A.Mohamed Riyas and Health Minister Veena George said that the two departments have been holding consultations over the past few days regarding this matter.

After the completion of vaccination and opening up of these two tourist spots, other destinations in the State, including Munnar, Thekkady, Fort Kochi, Kumarakom, Kovalam and Varkala will be opened up in a phased manner, said Mr.Riyas.

“Complete vaccination of all the workers involved in the tourism sector is important in the efforts to revive the sector, which has been battered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the Health Department had included those in the hotel and restaurant sector in the priority category for vaccination, and a majority of them have got at least one dose of vaccine. Now, we are adding to the priority category tour guides, those running homestays, operators of motor boats and taxis and others from the sector. These steps will send out a message that Kerala is a safe place for tourism,” said Mr.Riyas.

On the reason for choosing Wayanad for the first phase of opening up, he said that the district has several unexplored destinations, which can be promoted among domestic tourists. Also, around 98% of those above the age of 45 in the district have got at least one dose of vaccine by now.

Responding to queries regarding the difficulties faced by the public to get vaccination slots in the COWIN portal, Ms.George said that henceforth the slots will open for 15 days at a time.

“One of the concerns we had in opening up slots for several days is that we are depending upon the vaccine stock provided by the Central government. The stocks are available only for a few days. If the stock exhausts and someone who has booked for a slot days in advance does not get it, it can create problems. In case such a situation occurs, we will announce the date to which it is postponed through the media,” she said.