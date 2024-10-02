GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vypeen land issue resonates at JPC meeting on Waqf amendments

No action initiated against those who own and reside in the said property, says Waqf Board; Church members petition JPC to address the concerns of over 600 families in the area

Published - October 02, 2024 12:35 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The contentious issue of alleged Waqf property at Vypeen resonated at the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) sitting held at Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Members of the JPC sought the views of the Kerala Waqf Board on the issue after a presentation by M.K. Sakeer, Chairperson of the Kerala Waqf Board.

The Kerala Wakf Board was allowed to present its views on the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act. The Board informed the JPC that it was awaiting a judicial decision on the issue. A litigation was pending before the Waqf tribunal, Mr. Sakeer said.

The Board also informed the JPC that it had not initiated any action against those who were presently owning and residing in the property. The Board is of the position that the holding at Vypeen is a Waqf property, and that the Board had to step in to protect it as the Muthawalli (Waqf manager) was removed from the post.

The Board would abide by the decisions of the judicial forum, which was considering the case, he said. The Board had not initiated any forcible attachment of any property, and it would also follow the due process of law, Mr. Sakkeer added.

In its presentation, the Board argued that the proposed amendments would go against the constitutionally guaranteed right of freedom of religion and lead to the alienation of Waqf properties. Board members P. Ubaidulla, MLA; M.C. Mayeen Haji, P.V. Sainudeen, K.M.A. Rahim, Rasiya Ibrahim, V.M. Rahana, and Board CEO Zakkeer Hussain were present.

Meanwhile, a section of the Church petitioned the JPC on the day to address the issue of over 600 families residing in the area. The delegation was led by vicar general of the Kottappuram Diocese Msgr. Rocky Roby Kalathil, Kadappuram Velankanni Church vicar Father Antony Tharayil, Land Protection Committee coordinator Joseph Benny, and Jason Adappilly.

