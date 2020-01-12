‘Vydyuthi Bhavan to be set up in Wayanad’

All steps would be adopted to set up a Vydyuthi Bhavan, district headquarters of the Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEB) in Wayanad, Electricity Minister Minister M.M. Mani has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the State level adalat of the KSEB here on Saturday, Mr. Mani said that Wayanad was the only district in the State functioning without a headquarters in the State. It would be set up in a time-bound manner, he said. The land for setting up the facility had been identified.

Thermal power plant

“The KSEB is ready to face any challenges of the future”, Mr. Mani said, adding that it would utilise all possibilities, including establishing thermal power plants, to attain self-sufficiency in the power sector.

The board was spending ₹10,000 crore for the transgrid project and ₹4,000 crore for modernisation in power transmission. It was drafting an action plan for producing 1,000 MW of solar energy in the State, he said. All the grievances of the public regarding the KSEB would be solved through district level adalats, Mr. Mani said, adding that if any issues remained, it would be solved at the board level.

As many as 140 grievances came before the adalat and 129 of them were resolved. Mr.Mani directed the officials to resolve the remaining grievances in a week.