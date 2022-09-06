Vulture Watch to conserve vulture population in Kerala

Programme launched in Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary

Students of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University clearing undergrowth at Kakkappadom, a habitat of vultures in the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, as a part of the Vulture Watch Programme.

Programme launched in Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary

The Forest and Wildlife Department in association with the Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology has launched a programme titled “Vulture Watch” in the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, the only region where vultures thrive in the State, to conserve the bird population.

The one-month programme envisages observing and recording sightings of the different vulture species in and around the sanctuary to understand the status and presence of the scavenger bird, says C.K. Vishnudas, Director of the Hume centre.

The programme is organised as a part of Vulture Awareness Day to highlight the significance of vulture conservation, he says.

Vultures faced catastrophic population decline during 2000 when the species was exposed to an anti-inflammatory drug diclofenac used in cattle as a painkiller. There were about four crore white-rumped vultures in South Asia till the end of the nineties. But the population has come down to less than 10,000, says Mr. Vishnu, an ornithologist.

The sanctuary harbours nearly 120-150 white-rumped vultures and less than 25 red-headed vultures. The occasional sightings of long-billed vultures have also been reported in the sanctuary. The reason for the survival of the Wayanad population is that they have never been exposed to the drug.

These vultures usually feed on carcasses predated by large carnivores such as tigers and leopards. The sanctuary has a population of 70-80 tigers and many leopards. The predators kill at least five to six higher mammals such as deer a week and the leftover will be available to the birds to feed on.

The Hume centre has been monitoring the nesting success of vultures for the past 15 years and it was found that the success of hatchlings is nearly 50-60%, says Mr. Vishnu. Regular monitoring and stringent conservation measures are required for vulture conservation, he says.

Warden Abdul Azeez inaugurated the programme. As many as 50 persons, including birdwatchers, vulture enthusiasts and forest staff, are participating in the programme.