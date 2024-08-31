ADVERTISEMENT

Vulture count to be held in Kerala

Published - August 31, 2024 08:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

WWF-India is exploring the possibility of collaborating with Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) for its upcoming Vulture Count 2024 in the State.

The citizen-science initiative, aimed at conserving India’s vulture populations, is scheduled to be held across the country from September 7 to October 6.

The count will focus on key vulture species, including the white-rumped vulture, red-headed vulture, Indian vulture, bearded vulture, slender-billed vulture, Himalayan griffon, Eurasian griffon, Egyptian vulture, and cinereous vulture.

WWF-India has recommended several locations in States including Assam, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand for the public to join in the effort.

In Kerala, efforts are under way to designate KVASU as the outreach partner and Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology, Kalpetta, as the knowledge partner, WWF-India state director Renjan Mathew Varghese said. He added vultures are found only in Wayanad in Kerala.

