Vulnerable students to get academic support

KALPETTA

16 May 2020 23:37 IST

Programme for coastal, hilly areas

The Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK), with the financial assistance of UNICEF, has launched an academic support programme for vulnerable section of students in coastal areas and mountainous regions, where access to e-learning resources is limited.

“Many students can access online academic resources on the VICTERS channel and Samagra portal to prepare for exams during the lockdown, but students belonging to marginalised sections, including tribal students in remote hamlets and students in coastal areas, are far away from such resources,” A.P. Kuttikrishnan, State project director, SSK, told The Hindu.

“The programme is to support such students who are preparing for the SSLC, higher secondary, and vocational higher secondary examinations postponed owing to the lockdown,” Mr. Kuttikrishnan said.

200 centres

The programme has been launched at 200 centres and it can cater to 20,000 students across the State,” he said. Additional learning aids and model question papers will be made available.

The programme would be conducted in compliance with the lockdown guidelines, S.S. Sindhu, State programme officer, SSK, said.

Model examinations in three subjects for the students in Classes 10, four papers for students in higher secondary schools, and five papers for students in vocational higher secondary schools would be conducted, Ms. Sindhu said.

Details may be had by contacting 0471 2320703. Of the 200 centres, maximum have been allocated to Wayanad and Idukki districts, she said.