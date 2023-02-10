ADVERTISEMENT

VT Award for Mundur Sethumadhavan

February 10, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Writer Mundur Sethumadhavan has won this year’s V.T. Bhattathirippad Award instituted by the V.T. Memorial Forum. Announcing the award here on Friday, V.T. Bhattathirippad College Principal E. Jayan and V.T. Memorial Forum secretary P. Madhava Sadasivan said that the award would be given away on Monday at a function to be held at the college auditorium at Mannambatta.

Sree Sankara Trust secretary Brigesh Pattassery will present the award. Different scholarships and endowments instituted by the V.T. Memorial Forum will be given away at the function.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US