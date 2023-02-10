VT Award for Mundur Sethumadhavan

February 10, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Writer Mundur Sethumadhavan has won this year’s V.T. Bhattathirippad Award instituted by the V.T. Memorial Forum. Announcing the award here on Friday, V.T. Bhattathirippad College Principal E. Jayan and V.T. Memorial Forum secretary P. Madhava Sadasivan said that the award would be given away on Monday at a function to be held at the college auditorium at Mannambatta.

Sree Sankara Trust secretary Brigesh Pattassery will present the award. Different scholarships and endowments instituted by the V.T. Memorial Forum will be given away at the function.