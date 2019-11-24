VSSC’s flame-proof device set for commercialisation

A space-tech spinoff from Indian Space Research Organisation’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) that can find use in houses, vehicles and commercial establishments such as cinema halls as an easy-to-use, flame-proof coating is now ready for technology transfer for commercialisation.

Christened CASPOL, the water-based product can be used on a wide range of surfaces including masonry, textiles, paper, wood and even thatched roofing, according to the VSSC.

Thermal protection

The space facility originally developed it for the thermal protection foam pads used in ISRO launch vehicles.

The VSSC had formally announced the development of CASPOL in January 2015.

“Since then, the product has undergone rigorous tests required to get it certified for commercial production,” a VSSC official said. The Technology Transfer and Industrial Coordination Division of the VSSC is now on the lookout for industry partners who can commercialise the product.

The USP of CASPOL, according to the VSSC, is that it is eco-friendly, cheap and can be brushed or sprayed on to the chosen surface.

The coating also has waterproof properties and can be applied on concrete surfaces to prevent water from seeping in.

In buses and trains, for instance, the foam used in passenger seats can be coated with CASPOL, significantly reducing danger from fires. The same goes for cinema halls and auditoriums, according to the VSSC.

Market potential

“Since flame proofing of foam materials using CASPOL can be achieved through less expensive processes, there is considerable market potential for CASPOL in Indian foam market,” the space unit noted.

Ceramic composition

CASPOL has been developed using a ceramic composition dispersed in an aqueous polymeric emulsion that contains flame-retardant components.

All the ingredients are dispersed in water to get a suspension of the required viscosity, according to the VSSC.