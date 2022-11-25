VSSC women employees get training in Krav Maga

November 25, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Space technology and Krav Maga, the Israeli self-defence system, seem an unlikely combination.

Earlier this week, the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) here kicked off a week-long Krav Maga training session for its women employees.

Organised by the Internal Complaints Committee of the VSSC, the training sessions were conducted in three batches. Originally, the plan was to train 75 women employees, marking the 75th year of Indian independence. However, more than 100 registrations poured in, say VSSC officials.

The training, which lasted till Friday, was led by Hari Lal Chouhan, Superintendent of Police, Bureau of Police Research and Development, New Delhi, with support from women police officers of the Kerala Police and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The Krav Maga sessions were organised in connection with the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav as part of in-house activities aimed at creating awareness about the need to eliminate all forms of violence against women and equip them with the ability to protect themselves.

ISRO chairman S. Somanath inaugurated the training programme on November 21 by presenting a symbolic ‘Otta,’ a tool used in ‘Kalaripayattu,’ to Mr Chouhan. VSSC director S. Unnikrishnan Nair and senior officials were among those present.

Mr. Somanath stressed the importance and relevance of such programmes in empowering women to face adverse situations. He also suggested that a training team be groomed so that similar sessions are conducted periodically.

Meaning ‘Contact Combat’ in Hebrew, Krav Maga is an Israeli self-defence system favoured for its efficiency and practicality. The system, developed by Imi Lichtenfeld, was fine-tuned in later decades by the Israeli Defence Forces.