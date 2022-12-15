VSSC wins first prize for innovative energy storage device

December 15, 2022 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Device offers the advantages of lithium battery and supercapacitors to deliver sustained energy and power in a single system

The Hindu Bureau

The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) won first prize in the National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards (NEEIA-2022) for the development of the Lithium Supercapattery, an innovative energy storage device. President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to the VSSC in New Delhi on Wednesday. S.A. Ilangovan, Deputy Director, VSSC, received the prize on behalf of the ISRO facility.

The VSSC team also won third prize in the same category for ‘Supercapacitors for Space Transportation,’ another energy storage device developed by VSSC.

Batteries, especially lithium-based rechargeable cells, offer high energy density but are not yet efficient enough to deliver power. On the other hand, conventional supercapacitors offer high power density and long cycle life but lacks adequate energy storage.

The Lithium Supercapattery offers the advantages of the Lithium battery and supercapacitors to deliver sustained energy and power in a single system through internal hybridisation, VSSC said in a statement. ‘’This cost-effective system is capable of undergoing sustained repeated cycles of operations both for space systems as well as commercial applications,’‘ the ISRO facility in Thiruvananthapuram said.

The supercapattery system was successfully flight-tested as a piggyback mode o the PSLV-C52 mission. Such hybrid systems are promising candidates for providing energy efficient systems, according to the VSSC.

