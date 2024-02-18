VSSC thrilled with the success of GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS mission

February 18, 2024 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), the lead centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for launch vehicles, has expressed delight at the success of Saturday’s GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS mission.

VSSC officials said they were satisfied with the performance of the GSLV used for the mission.

For this mission, the VSSC made significant contributions to mission planning, the manufacture of launch vehicle elements, vehicle engineering, design reviews for flight readiness and overall project management, the VSSC said in a statement.

Tomy Joseph and Karthikeyan B., senior scientists of the VSSC, had served as Mission director and vehicle director respectively for February 17 mission.

The hardware of the rocket’s GS1 booster stage and interstage structures including payload adapter were realised through external industries under VSSC supervision. The pyro elements used for ignition and stage separation, avionic packages and control system elements in the launch vehicle also were also fabricated and assembled under VSSC.

Important activities including mechanical and electrical integration with subsystem level checking and checkout operations were carried out by the VSSC team. Other contributions included simulations which included structural dynamics studies, aerothermal analysis, trajectory analysis and mission simulation.

The INSAT-3DS mission, designed to operate in space for ten years, is expected to boost environment monitoring, oceanic observations and weather forecasting and assist disaster relief operations.