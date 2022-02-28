Kerala

VSSC pension adalat on March 4

The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) is organising a pension adalat on March 4 on Webex for pensioners/family pensioners of VSSC and ISRO Inertial Systems Unit (IISU). The adalat will he held at 2 p.m. For details, visit the pensioners’ portal on the VSSC website.


