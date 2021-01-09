VS to step down from reforms panel post

Veteran CPI(M) leader and former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan is learnt to have decided to step down from the post of Chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission citing health reasons.
The 97-year-old legislator from the Malampuzha Assembly constituency vacated his official residence, Kowdiar House, near Raj Bhavan on Friday.
Mr. Achuthanandan has moved to his son Arun Kumar’s residence at Barton Hill, near PMG. The shifting of residence and change of address was communicated through a statement on Saturday.
Although a formal announcement of stepping down is yet to come, official sources said the shifting of the residence was in connection with this announcement.
Mr. Achuthanandan, who was Chief Minister for five years from 2006, was made the Chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission in 2016 when the Left Democratic Front came to power.
It was then seen as the move to accommodate Mr. Achuthanandan in a suitable position after Pinarayi Vijayan was made the Chief Minister.
Mr. Achuthanandan was not attending the Assembly sessions and was keeping away from the public for quite some time, especially after the pandemic outbreak.
