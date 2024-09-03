V.S. Sunil Kumar demands release of inquiry report on Thrissur Pooram 

CPI leader and former Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar has demanded that the underlying conspiracy that led to the issues during the last Thrissur Pooram be exposed. He alleged that the police terribly failed in handling the issues.

Mr. Sunil Kumar, who alleged that issues were created with a clear political agenda, questioned why the festival, which proceeded smoothly during the day, encountered problems only at night.

He criticised the delay in releasing the inquiry report, which was supposed to be published within a month. In the wake of revelations by P.V. Anwar MLA, Mr. Sunil Kumar said he will send a letter to the Chief Minister demanding immediate release of the investigation report.

He pointed out that while there have always been issues associated with the Pooram, efforts have usually been made to resolve them. However, the incidents, which led to the temporary suspension of Pooram events should be taken seriously. Anyone involved in the conspiracy behind these incidents must be exposed and held accountable.

“I don’t know about the involvement of ADGP Ajith Kumar in the whole episode. However, many incidents that happened on that day cannot be considered as natural. Before we could reach the spot, the BJP candidate along with the RSS leaders reached there in an ambulance.”

He alleged involvement of Pooram organisers along with police officials in the disturbances, highlighting that the situation was exacerbated by both. “Who decided to switch off the light of the Panthal and stop the percussion,” he asked?

Mr. Sunil Kumar noted that the incident was manipulated for political gain, particularly as it was used against the LDF and its candidates. There was a negative campaign against the LDF government.

“I, as the LDF candidate for the Lok Sabha election, was particularly targeted,” Mr. Sunil Kumar said adding that he had always stood for the smooth conduct of Pooram.

The role of police officers, including the police commissioner, was highlighted even at that time. Some people, who led the Pooram celebrations, too colluded in the entire incident, he alleged.

“Those who used the unfortunate incidents during Thrissur pooram for political gain are silent now. The silence of the people, who tried to create a negative political wave against the LDF and its candidate, is suspicious,” he said.

Mr. Sunil Kumar added that more details would be shared once the inquiry report is released.