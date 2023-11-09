V.S. Sivakumar moves court against two for spreading misinformation

November 09, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Former Health Minister V.S. Sivakumar has filed a case in the Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate’s court against two persons who allegedly spread false information on the social media that Mr. Sivakumar had purchased S.K. Hospital and then went on to belittle him and his family.

In a statement here, Mr. Sivakumar said that a case had been filed against two individuals, Ernakulam native Ajay Balachandran and Glincy Avinash from Aluva for spreading misinformation with malicious intent on social media.

Mr. Sivakumar had earlier filed a complaint against these individuals with the City Police Commissioner, following which they had been questioned by the Thiruvananthapuram cyber police. They have since then taken anticipatory bail from the High Court.

It is under these circumstances that Mr. Sivakumar has filed a criminal case against the two now. Case will be filed in the civil court also seeking a compensation of ₹50 lakh from each, the statement said.

Mr. Sivakumar alleged that some vested interests were campaigning against him with deliberate intent, in an effort to mar his career as a public servant.