V.S. Sivakumar booked in cooperative society case

October 21, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Thiruvananthapuram City police registered a case against Congress leader V.S. Sivakumar for allegedly misappropriating deposits at the Thiruvananthapuram District Un Employees Social Welfare Cooperative Society on Saturday.

The Karamana police named the former Health Minister as third accused in the case with society president M. Rajendran and secretary Neelakandan as the first and second accused respectively. They have been booked under various provisions including Sections 406, 409 (criminal breach of trust), and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint submitted by Madhusoodanan, a depositor hailing from Santhivila. He claimed to have deposited an amount of ₹10 lakh in the society under instructions from Mr. Sivakumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several depositors had recently staged a protest in front of Mr. Sivakumar’s house, alleging that as many as many as 300 investors had lost a cumulative amount of nearly ₹13 crore deposited in the society.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.