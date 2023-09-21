HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

‘Vrithi 2023’ to make Ettumanur the first garbage-free constituency in Kerala

The sanitation drive will begin on October 1 with the removal of garbage from all waterbodies, followed by the cleaning of public roads the next day. Public will be able to monitor the drive

September 21, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

‘Vrithi 2023,’ a sanitation campaign that seeks to make Ettumanur the first garbage-free Assembly segment in the State, will begin on October 1. The programme, to be led by the local bodies concerned, is slated to be implemented through various voluntary organisations; government departments, including the Kerala Police; Mahatma Gandhi University; and Government Medical College, Kottayam.

According to Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan, who represents the Assembly segment, preliminary works for implementing the project began on August 15. Committees are now being formed at the ward and cluster levels and orientation classes for the committee members have already begun.

The programme will begin with the removal of garbage in all waterbodies, followed by the cleaning of public roads the next day. This will be followed up with location-based sanitation drives over the next one month. Separate days have been set aside for cleaning up commercial establishments and government offices.

Garbage collection

While the plastic waste will be collected using Harita Karma Sena, the Clean Kerala Company will be brought in to collect the remaining garbage. All the garbage collected by the volunteers will be handed over to the company. The garbage collection in the Tiruvarppu panchayat is scheduled on October 12, in Aymanam on 14th, Kumarakom on 16th, Arpookkara on 18th, and Neendoor on 20th. The garbage in Athirampuzha will be collected on October 22 while that of the Ettumanur municipality the next day.

Awards of performers

A social auditing will be done to ascertain the progress and based on its report, a declaration will be made at ward level. After the ward-level inspections, a formal announcement on making Ettumanur the first garbage-free panchayat will be made. “To ensure success of the campaign, awards have been introduced for the best performing panchayat, ward, school, best Harita Karma Sena unit, and wards with 100% coverage of Harita Karma Sena. A facility too will be provided for the public to monitor the project and point out deficiencies. A WhatsApp number will be opened for this purpose,’’ said Mr. Vasavan.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.