ADVERTISEMENT

V.R. Vinod replaces V.R. Premkumar as Malappuram Collector

October 21, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Outgoing District Collector V.R. Premkumar (right) welcoming his successor V.R. Vinod in Malappuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

V.R. Vinod, an Indian Administrative Service officer of the 2015 batch, took charge as the District Collector of Malappuram here on Friday. He succeeds V.R. Premkumar, who has been transferred as Local Self Government Director.

Mr. Vinod was State Food Safety Commissioner before being appointed as District Collector. He joined government service as Deputy Collector in the Revenue department. He worked as Revenue Divisional Officer in Idukki, Adoor, and Kollam and Additional District Magistrate in Pathanamthitta, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram.

He also held positions as Director of Coir Development department, Managing Director of Coirfed, and Director of the National Coir Research and Management Institute. Mr. Vinod hails from Thiruvananthapuram.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US