Kerala

V.P. Joy takes over as Kerala new Chief Secretary

Dr. V. P. Joy IAS. File   | Photo Credit: TH

Thiruvananthapuram Senior IAS officer V.P. Joy on Sunday took charge as the 47th Chief Secretary of Kerala. He replaces Vishwas Mehta who retired today.

A 1987 batch Kerala cadre, Mr Joy was on Central deputation before assuming the new charge.

He took over from Mr Mehta at the Secretariat here, official sources said.

Also a published author, Mr Joy's tenure ends on June 30, 2023, the sources said.

Related Articles
