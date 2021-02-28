V.P. Joy takes over as Kerala new Chief Secretary

He replaces Vishwas Mehta

Thiruvananthapuram Senior IAS officer V.P. Joy on Sunday took charge as the 47th Chief Secretary of Kerala. He replaces Vishwas Mehta who retired today.

A 1987 batch Kerala cadre, Mr Joy was on Central deputation before assuming the new charge.

He took over from Mr Mehta at the Secretariat here, official sources said.

Also a published author, Mr Joy's tenure ends on June 30, 2023, the sources said.