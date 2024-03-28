V.P. Jagathy Raj takes charge as SGOU Vice-Chancellor

March 28, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KOLLAM

V.P. Jagathy Raj, senior professor and former director of the School of Management Studies, Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), took charge as the Vice-Chancellor of Sreenarayanaguru Open University (SGOU) on Thursday. He was welcomed by statutory officers, heads of schools, syndicate members, and staff members at the university headquarters. The Governor, who is also the Chancellor, issued a notification appointing Mr. Jagathy Raj after getting the approval of the Election Commission on March 27. A resident of Anchalumoodu in Kollam, he had completed BTech in Electrical Engineering from Kerala University, MTech and MBA from CUSAT, and PhD from IIT Kharagpur. He has a total of 34 years of teaching and research experience and nine years of administrative experience.

He assumed charge on a holiday for coordinating the allocation of the one-crore grant recently awarded to the university by the Ministry of Education. “Steps will be taken by incorporating new techniques of information technology to take the activities of the university to all sections of the people. We will also try to start new courses focussing on skill development to ensure employability,” said the new V-C.

