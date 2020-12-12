Voting process of COVID patients flawed, says BJP

Irregularities in storage of ballots alleged

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district president V.V. Rajesh has alleged widespread irregularities in the collection of postal ballots issued to special voters in the district.

Teachers of University College and officials with CPI(M) leanings were assigned to the teams, which delivered the special ballots to the voters who were either COVID-19 positive or in quarantine in the Thiruvananthapuram district limits, Mr. Rajesh said in a statement here on Friday.

Special voters

While the special voters also had the option of sending the ballots to the returning officers by mail or special messenger after affixing their preference, the officers in question had forced them to hand the ballots over to them, Mr. Rajesh alleged.

He alleged irregularities and lack of transparency in the collection and storage of the ballots.

This was done with the knowledge of the CPI(M) district leadership, Mr. Rajesh alleged.

Urgent steps sought

The State Election Commission should take urgent measures to convince all political parties here that everything was above board before the votes were counted on December 16, the BJP leader said.