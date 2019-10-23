Voting made comfortable

Twenty polling booths, deemed model stations, kept pleasant surprises in stock for the people who turned up to cast their vote during the Vattiturkavu Assembly byelection held on Monday.
The voters found the conduct of the polling smooth at the stations despite the heavy rain that disrupted traffic and caused people in many areas to stay indoors.
No queue
They did not have to wait in queue. Instead, tokens were made available to them and they could wait for their turn in the relaxation area provided at the stations.
Drinking water, phone, and newspapers were also available in those spaces. A help desk too was arranged to welcome the voters and provide assistance.
The elderly and those in need of help greatly benefitted from the facilities.
After casting their voters, the voters were sent off with sweets and tree saplings.
