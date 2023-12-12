ADVERTISEMENT

Voting for popular film at IFFK to open today

December 12, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The voting can be done till 2.30 p.m. on Friday. Fourteen films are in the race.

The Hindu Bureau

Voting for the popular film at the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will open on Wednesday from 11 a.m. onwards. The voting can be done till 2.30 p.m. on Friday. Fourteen films from the competition category have been considered for voting. Delegates can vote for the films via the academy’s official website, the IFFK mobile application or through SMS.

The website can be accessed at registration.iffk.in. To vote via SMS, send a message with the format IFFK <SPACE> Film code to the number 56070.

The codes for each of the films are Achilles (IC001), Agra  (IC002), All the Silence (IC003), Evil Does Not Exist (IC004), Family (IC005), Power Alley (IC006), Prison in the Andes (IC007), Sermon to the Birds (IC008), Southern Storm (IC009), Sunday (IC010), The Sentence (IC011), The Snowstorm (IC012), Totem  (IC013) and Whispers of Fire and Water (IC014).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A cash prize of ₹2 lakhs and certificate will be awarded to the director of the best popular film at the closing ceremony of the festival.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US