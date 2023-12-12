Voting for popular film at IFFK to open today

December 12, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Voting for the popular film at the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will open on Wednesday from 11 a.m. onwards. The voting can be done till 2.30 p.m. on Friday. Fourteen films from the competition category have been considered for voting. Delegates can vote for the films via the academy’s official website, the IFFK mobile application or through SMS.

The website can be accessed at registration.iffk.in. To vote via SMS, send a message with the format IFFK <SPACE> Film code to the number 56070.

The codes for each of the films are Achilles (IC001), Agra (IC002), All the Silence (IC003), Evil Does Not Exist (IC004), Family (IC005), Power Alley (IC006), Prison in the Andes (IC007), Sermon to the Birds (IC008), Southern Storm (IC009), Sunday (IC010), The Sentence (IC011), The Snowstorm (IC012), Totem (IC013) and Whispers of Fire and Water (IC014).

A cash prize of ₹2 lakhs and certificate will be awarded to the director of the best popular film at the closing ceremony of the festival.