Voters turn up in good numbers in Kollam

Polling percentage is 73.07, a 2% dip from last year

Despite the scorching sun and threat of COVID-19, voters turned up in large numbers to exercise their franchise in the 3,213 polling booths arranged across the 11 Assembly segments in Kollam.

The final polling percentage of the district stood at 73.07, which is lower compared to the 75.07 during the 2016 polls. It includes 72.54% votes by male voters, 73.56% by female voters and 31.25% by transpersons. The Karunagapally constituency recorded the highest polling, closely followed by Chavara and Kunnathur.

The voter turnout at various constituencies is as follows: Chavara (76.09), Punalur (69.28), Chadayamangalam (70.72), Kundara (73.92), Kollam (72.12), Pathanapuram (72.05), Kottarakara (72.23), Kunnathur (75.22), Eravipuram (70.57) and Chathannur (72.24).

The district had reported 7.83% voter turnout during the first hour of polling, which steadily increased and hit 39.61% around noon. At 1.30 p.m., the polling percentage reached 48.30% that included 51.34% men, 45.54% women and 12.50% transpersons. Though long queues were seen in many parts in the morning, afternoon hours saw a lull. But the polling picked up pace after 3 p.m. and stood at 69.71% around 5.15 p.m.

Glitch-free

No incident of bogus voting was reported in the district and in all places polling progressed without any serious glitch all through the day.

Despite the district recording a 2% dip in the overall voting percentage, both the fronts seem hopeful about the results. According to the Left Democratic Front (LDF) leadership, Kollam is all set for a repeat of 2016 when the Left front won all the 11 Assembly segments in the district. “The welfare and development initiatives of the LDF government were well accepted by the voters. There was no anti-incumbency sentiment and the crowd at campaign meetings assures a resounding victory for the Left,” said S. Sudevan, CPI(M) district secretary.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) camp is equally optimistic as they believe that the front will win 75% seats in the district. “Despite having 11 MLAs and two Ministers, Kollam saw no comprehensive development in the past five years. This time the voters will rectify the mistake they made in 2016,” said District Congress Committee president Punalur Madhu.