Voters registration camp held

November 29, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration and the Election Literacy Club of Sree Narayana College for Women, Kollam, jointly organised a voters registration camp here recently as part of Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities to ensure greater participation of the youth in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

While students who turn 18 years on January 1, 2024 attended the camp, a special session was also conducted to explain the functioning of the voter helpline application to facilitate the process of inclusion in the voter list. Through ‘Voter Helpline’ application that can be downloaded from Playstore, new registration to voter list can be done under Form 6 and registration for foreign residents can be done under 6A. Aadhaar and voter ID can be linked through 6B while names can be removed from voter list for any reason through Form 7 and corrected through Form 8. For those who complete 18 years of age in the months of January, April, July and October, there will be opportunities to add their name to the voter list. Officials said such registration camps would be held up in more colleges to create awareness among students about the election process.

College Principal Aswathi Sugunan inaugurated the camp and college ELC coordinator Shibu presided over the function. Deputy Collector B. Jayashree was the chief guest while SVEEP district nodal officer G. Vinod Kumar, Election superintendent Suresh, ELC district coordinator Chandrababu, students, and teachers were present on the occasion.

