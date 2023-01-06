ADVERTISEMENT

Voters’ lists to be revised ahead of bypolls in 28 local body wards in Kerala

January 06, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Draft lists published on Friday

The Hindu Bureau

The State Election Commission is revising the voters’ lists in 28 local body wards in Kerala ahead of byelections. The draft lists were published on Friday.

Applications for fresh enrolment will be accepted till January 21. Individuals who have turned 18 on or before January 1 this year can add their names to the lists. Applications can be filed online on http://www.lsgelection.kerala.gov.in. Applications can also be filed online for making corrections in the lists. Applications for removal of names should be submitted to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) concerned through Form 5.

The final voters’ lists will be published on January 30. The draft list can be verified on the commission website, taluk and village offices and the local bodies concerned. The 28 wards include Alathur in Palakkad district panchayat, Thalikulam in Thalikulam block panchayat, Thrissur, and Meenathucheri in Kollam Municipal Corporation.

