Voters’ lists to be revised ahead of bypolls in 17 local body wards

June 18, 2023 08:33 am | Updated 08:33 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala voters. Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The State Election Commission is revising the electoral rolls in 17 local body wards ahead of byelections. The draft voters’ lists will be published on June 19. Applications for new enrolments and complaints will be accepted till July 4. The final lists will be published on July 13, State Election Commissioner A. Shajahan said. The applications can be filed online on http://www.lsgelection.kerala.gov.in. Applications can also be filed online for making corrections in the lists. Applications for removal of names should be submitted to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) concerned in Form 5.

Once they are published, the draft lists can be verified on the commission website, taluk and village offices and the local bodies concerned. Byelections are planned in two block panchayat wards - Maravan Thuruthu in Vaikom, and Chemmaniyode in Perinthalmanna - and 15 grama panchayat wards in nine districts to fill the vacancies that have arisen.

