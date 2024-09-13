Voters’ lists in 32 local body wards to be revised ahead of bypolls

The State Election Commission is revising the voters’ lists in 32 local body wards ahead of byelections. The draft voters’ list will be published on September 20 and the final list on October 19, State Election Commissioner A. Shajahan said on Friday.

The byelections are meant to fill casual vacancies arising in local bodies due to death, resignation, or disqualification of elected members.

The 32 wards, in 12 districts, include one district panchayat ward, four block panchayat wards, three municipality wards, and 24 grama panchayat wards. For adding names to the voters’ lists, applications can be filed from September 20 to October 5.

The applicant should have reached 18 years of age on or before January 1, 2024. The application can be filed online on sec.kerala.gov.in, the Commission’s website. Applications can also be filed online for making corrections in the information in the lists.

Once they are published, the draft voters’ lists can be accessed on the Commission’s website and at the local bodies and taluk and village offices.

