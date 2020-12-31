Voters’ list on Jan. 20

5.38 lakh applications received so far in connection with revision of electoral roll

A little over 5.38 lakh applications have been received till Wednesday with one more day left for a special campaign launched in connection with the revision of electoral roll for the 2021 Assembly elections.

The final voters’ list will be published on January 20, Teeka Ram Meena, Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala), said.

While the final list will be prepared with the revisions made till Thursday, December 31, eligible voters will still have an opportunity to make it into the supplementary voters’ list.

The supplementary list will be published ten days before the withdrawal of nominations. “People should not be confused. Applications filed after December 31 will be accepted, but the names will not be included in the main list, but in the supplementary list,” he said.

As per the draft list published on November 16, the State has 2,63,08,087 voters. The number of voters above 80 years stands at 6,51,317.

For the 2021 elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is planning to introduce postal ballots for voters above 80 years and people with disabilities. The draft list also has 56,697 service voters and 89,154 NRI voters. So far, 98,840 names have been deleted from the list, which include deceased voters, repetition of names, and voters who have shifted elsewhere.

Mr. Meena said heightened vigil would be maintained to check vote fraud during the 2021 elections. Webcasting facilities would be introduced in more polling booths. “Extra vigil will be maintained at sensitive and hyper-sensitive booths,” he said.