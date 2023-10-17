Voters’ list for local bodies in Kerala has a little over 2.68 crore voters

October 17, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The voters’ list for the local bodies in Kerala has a little over 2.68 crore voters in all, according to the final list published by the State Election Commission on Tuesday.

Of the total 2,68,51,297 voters in 1,034 local bodies, 1,41,24,700 are women, 1,27,26,359 are men, and 238 are transgender voters.

The final list was prepared by removing 8,76,879 “ineligible” names from the draft list published ahead of the summary revision.

The draft list, published on September 8 this year, featured a little over 2.76 crore names.

The commission has also added 57,640 new voters to the final list. Of the new voters, 30,266 are women and 27,374 are men.

The final voters’ list applies to 15,962 wards in 941 grama panchayats, 3,113 wards in 87 municipalities, and 414 wards in six Corporations. The summary revision had January 1, 2023, as the qualifying date.

The State Election Commission is tasked with the preparation of electoral rolls and the conduct of elections to panchayats and municipalities/Corporations.

This is the first time since the 2020 local body elections that the electoral rolls of the local bodies have been revised .

As per the revised list, the 941 grama panchayats have 2,08,87,602 voters in all, including 1,09,84,361 women, 99,03,071 men and 170 transgender voters.

The 87 municipalities have 35,51,448 voters. Of this, 18,74,682 are women, 16,76,717 are men and 49 are transgender voters.

The six Corporations have 24,12,247 voters, of which 12,65,657 are women, 11,46,571 are men. Transgender voters number 19.

Malappuram district has the highest number of voters (32,73,052) and the highest number of transgender voters (45). Malappuram also tops the list of new voters (12,439). Wayanad has the lowest number of voters, 6,04,335.