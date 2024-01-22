Voters’ list for Kottayam and Pathanamthitta rolled out

January 22, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Marking the commencement of the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, the authorities on Monday released the integrated electoral rolls for the Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts.

In Kottayam, District Collector V. Vigneswari released the final list comprising 15.69 lakh voters across the nine assembly segments in the district. Of the 14,69,463 voters, as many as 8,07,513 are women while 12 belong to the transgender community.

A total of 26,715 are new voters while 51,830 are senior voters. There are 14,750 differently abled voters while 1,517 people are non-resident voters. A total of 31,854 people have been excluded from the revised list where as 2,328 people have shifted their names to different constituencies in the district.

With 1.86 lakh voters, Poonjar has the highest number of voters while Vaikom, with 1.60 lakh voters, has the least number of voters. Puthupally, meanwhile, accounts for the highest number of new voters in the district at 6,320.

Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, as many as 10.39 lakh people are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming election.

The final electral roll, released by the Pathanamthitta District Collector A. Shibu has a total of 10,39,099 votes including 5,47,137 women and seven transgenders. Of this, as many as 7,669 people will be exercising their adult franchise for the first time in this election.

Of the total voters, 2.06 lakh belong to the age group of 40-49 while 41,333 voters are aged over 80. Among the five assembly segments in the district, Aranmula has the highest number of voters (2,33,888), followed by Thiruvalla (2,09,072). With just 1.89 lakh names, Ranni segment has the least number of voters.

