GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Voters’ list for Kottayam and Pathanamthitta rolled out

January 22, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Marking the commencement of the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, the authorities on Monday released the integrated electoral rolls for the Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts. In Kottayam, District Collector V. Vigneswari released the final list comprising 15.69 lakh voters across the nine assembly segments in the district. Of the 14,69,463 voters, as many as 8,07,513 are women while 12 belong to the transgender community. A total of 26,715 are new voters while 51,830 are senior voters. There are 14,750 differently abled voters while 1,517 people are non-resident voters. A total of 31,854 people have been excluded from the revised list where as 2,328 people have shifted their names to different constituencies in the district. With 1.86 lakh voters, Poonjar has the highest number of voters while Vaikom, with 1.60 lakh voters, has the least number of voters. Puthupally, meanwhile, accounts for the highest number of new voters in the district at 6,320. Pathanamthitta In Pathanamthitta, as many as 10.39 lakh people are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming election. The final electral roll, released by the Pathanamthitta District Collector A. Shibu has a total of 10,39,099 votes including 5,47,137 women and seven transgenders. Of this, as many as 7,669 people will be exercising their adult franchise for the first time in this election. Of the total voters, 2.06 lakh belong to the age group of 40-49 while 41,333 voters are aged over 80. Among the five assembly segments in the district, Aranmula has the highest number of voters (2,33,888), followed by Thiruvalla (2,09,072). With just 1.89 lakh names, Ranni segment has the least number of voters.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.