Voters’ list: Congress trains gun on CPI(M)

The Congress on Tuesday accused the State government of deliberately using the State Election Commission (SEC) for political gains in the local body elections due later this year.

The party said the decision of the SEC to use data base of 2015 voters’ list for the 2020 local body elections was nothing but anti-democratic and a conscious attempt to sabotage the election process.

KPCC working president Kodikunnil Suresh, responding on behalf of the party, said here on Tuesday that it was well known to the State government and the SEC that the local body elections would have to be held in the months of September-October this year and steps should have been taken quite early to prepare the voters’ list. He suspected that the CPI(M) was behind the SEC’s late decision.

Mr. Suresh said the LDF was victorious in the 2015 local body elections. Apparently, the ruling coalition believed that it would be able to repeat its performance only on the basis of the 2015 voters’ list. This was nothing but an undemocratic method of creating a conducive atmosphere to win the elections.

He wanted the SEC to take affirmative action to ensure that all those who attained 18 years of age since 2015 and persons who have since returned home from aboard and settled down were included in the voters’ list. Any move that denied this privilege should be construed as an act carried out with the knowledge of the State government, he said.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), in the meantime, took the legal route to challenge the SEC’s decision. The party’s State committee in a statement here said that it had moved the Kerala High Court against the SEC decision. The court had issued notice to the SEC, it said.