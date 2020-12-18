Voters in Wadakkanchery rejected those who thwarted their hopes: Minister

‘Govt. has decided to move forward with LIFE Mission project’

Voters in the Wadakkanchery municipality stood with those who tried to give them a safe shelter and rejected those who thwarted their hopes, Minister for Local Self Governments A.C. Moideen has said.

They stood with the development works of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government and gave a fitting reply to those who spread canards. He was addressing the media persons here on Friday.

The LIFE Mission controversy was started by Anil Akkara, MLA. The work was stopped as the court intervened in the issue. The government had decided to move forward with the project, the Minister said.

The Minister alleged that Mr. Akkara concentrated more on controversies than development works in his constituency. His allegations were baseless. The United Democratic Front (UDF) failed even in Mr. Akkara’s panchayat and many places in his constituency, he said.

No controversy, including those connected with the LIFE Mission project, would last long. The LDF had not supported anybody who was involved in the controversy, the Minister said.

Double standards

He asked the media to make an introspection about their stand. “Those who had stopped the LIFE Mission flat project are now asking to restart it. This is pure double standards.”

People in Wadakkanchery should decide whether Mr. Akkara should continue as their MLA. Elected representatives should keep their dignity. Congress workers standing for secularism should support the LDF, he said.

The LDF won a clear majority in the Wadakkanchery municipality against the UDF amidst the LIFE Mission controversy. The UDF alleged that the LDF leaders had received kickbacks in the LIFE Mission Project.