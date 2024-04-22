Voters can use 13 documents to establish identity

April 22, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Voters can use a number of documents other than the Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC), issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), to establish their identity to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha polls on Friday.

Apart from the ECI’s Voter ID card the following documents are permitted — Aadhaar card, PAN card, Unique Disability ID (UDID) card, Service Identity Card, passbook with photo issued by bank/post office, health insurance smart card (Ministry of Labour), driving licence, passport, smart card issued by Registrar General of India under the National Population Register (NPR), pension document, official identity card issued to MP/MLA/MLC, and the MGNREGA job card.

Helpline is 1950

Voters can make use of the Election Commission’s voter helpline 1950 and online links to make sure that their names are present in the electoral rolls for the April 26 Lok Sabha polls.

Voters can access the information by dialling 1950 (pre-fixed with STD code) and providing the EPIC number. Voters can also SMS the voter ID number to 1950 in the format ECI EPIC number to obtain the information.

Website and app

Another option is to visit the Election Commission of India website eci.gov.in and click on the link ‘Search in electoral roll’ and type in the details. Voters can also download the ECI Voter Helpline app from Google PlayStore.