ADVERTISEMENT

Voter turnout updated to 75.05% in Alappuzha and 65.95% in Mavelikara

April 27, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission on Saturday updated the polling percentage of Lok Sabha polls in Alappuzha and Mavelikara constituencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The final voter turnout in Alappuzha stood at 75.05%, a drop from 80.25% in 2019. Among the Assembly constituencies in the Parliament seat, Cherthala registered a 79.80% voter turnout followed by Aroor (77.98%), Alappuzha (76.06%), Ambalappuzha (74.52%), Karunagappally (73.77%), Haripad (72.45%) and Kayamkulam (70.71%).

The Mavelikara Lok Sabha constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 65.95%. In 2019, the constituency registered a higher polling percentage of 74.23%. Among the Assembly segments, Kunnathur registered 70.96%. It was followed by Kottarakara (67.42%), Kuttanad (66.32%), Mavelikara (65.48%), Pathanapuram (65.14%), Changanassery (63.87%) and Chengannur (62.07%)

Despite a low voter turnout, major fronts are optimistic about their chances of winning the seats.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US