Voter surge enthuses all fronts

UDF says Central Kerala will stay with it, LDF pins its hopes on KC(M) alliance

The surge in voter turnout in the second phase of local body elections on Thursday compared to the first phase on December 8 had the major fronts claiming advantage.

Senior Congress leader V.D. Satheesan said that central Kerala being a traditional stronghold of the United Democratic Front, even in hard times it would stay with the alliance.

“The Left front’s was a defensive campaign which hasn’t worked very well,” he said, foreseeing a favourable outcome in Kottayam, Ernakulam and Wayanad, while remaining hopeful of improving its tally in Thrissur and Palakkad.

“However, how the Left front’s alliance with the Kerala Congress (M), which contested on its traditional symbol of ‘two leaves’, worked is something that remains to be seen,” he added.

The alliance would prove beneficial to the Left in Kottayam district, claimed CPI(M) acting State secretary A. Vijayaraghavan, citing the low voter turnout in areas where the UDF traditionally had an edge.

“There’s a clear shift in voting in the district where we will be in a comfortable position. We hope to better our position in Ernakulam, whose eastern areas witnessed heavy polling. That apart, Thrissur and rural Palakkad will stay with us,” he said.

The UDF, he said, would suffer a jolt while the BJP would be further diminished in the State thanks to internal squabbles.

He did not think that the onslaught on the State government would have an impact on the outcome.

Modi factor

“Showcasing Narendra Modi as their mascot is going to be costly for the BJP, as they will soon realise that he’s more of a burden in Kerala,” he added.

BJP State general secretary A.N. Radhakrishnan exuded confidence that the National Democratic Alliance would make strides in Kottayam district, particularly in Changanassery, Ettumanur and Vaikom and in municipalities across Ernakulam. “We will be the single largest party in Tripunithura,” he said.

Thrissur is where the BJP would gain considerably, winning about 25 seats in the Corporation and a seat in the district panchayat and governance in at least 15 grama panchayats, Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

Mr. Radhakrishnan also remained hopeful about the party retaining Palakkad municipality.