Voter ID card-Aadhaar linking in progress in Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
November 11, 2022 22:41 IST

The drive to link voter identity cards with Aadhaar numbers has covered 50% of voters in the Kozhikode district. According to the district election authorities, out of 25,19,755 voters, 12,60,728 have completed the linking process successfully. A two-day camp will be organized on November 12 and November 13 to cover the remaining ones. The revised voters’ list will be published in January, says a press release.

