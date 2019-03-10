Voter awareness programme in Kollam

Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) will launch an array of innovative programmes in the district to motivate the voters and ensure their participation in the electoral process.

As part of spreading awareness, Fisheries and Port Departments will jointly organise an event on March 22 at Kollam beach. Various departments, school and college students and Kudumbashree units will actively participate in the awareness campaign.

OP tickets in hospitals will be issued with a seal urging the public to vote. This method will be followed everywhere from Primary Health Centres to the District Hospital.

Labour and Industry Department will organise Constitution reading sessions at selected college campuses.

A collective of differently abled persons will join Social Justice Department in presenting cultural events as part of the campaign. KSRTC and RTO office will jointly stick awareness messages in vehicles and Police and Excise Departments will organise a tug of war.

Poverty Alleviation Department will come up with an ethnic art festival while Kudumbashree will spread the message through music and art.

Cultural events

Tourism Department will come up with a range of cultural events and Education Department will organise letter writing and cycle rally by students.

All ATM counters and the banks will now have stickers with messages prompting the voters to participate in the process of democracy.

All other departments will also be joining the campaign by installing boards and sticking bills.