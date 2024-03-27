GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Vote from home’: V.D. Satheesan raises concerns of transparency with Election Commission

March 27, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has flagged the possible subversion of the ‘vote from home’ facility for senior citizens and differently-abled people, and has sought for transparency during the Lok Sabha elections.

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer, Mr. Satheesan alleged that some vested political interests have misused the facility to garner votes in their favour during the 2021 Assembly elections. Some officials attempted to tilt the field in favour of one party or another by conducting the process in the absence of booth agents of opposition parties.

He demanded that election officers insist on identity proof other than the electoral ID card of the voter. The polling officer should also verify the voter’s Aadhar card. The officer should give advance notice to polling agents of opposing candidates. They should conduct the polling only in the presence of booth level agents of respective political parties.

Mr. Satheesan also demanded that postal ballots be deposited in sealed envelopes in secure ballot boxes.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.