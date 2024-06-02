ADVERTISEMENT

Vote-counting: tight security in Thiruvananthapuram

Published - June 02, 2024 10:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State capital will come under a thick security blanket on Tuesday on account of the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) C.H. Nagaraju said striking forces will be located at all major junctions in the city to handle exigencies that could arise in the aftermath of the declaration of results.

Habitual offenders and other anti-social elements will be brought under tight surveillance. Stringent action will be taken to thwart the possibility of violence, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vote-counting centre at the Mar Ivanios Vidya Nagar at Nalanchira will be heavily fortified. While there will be six counting halls inside the campus in separate college buildings, each building will come under three-tier security cordons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Only those persons who have been issued passes issued by the Assistant Returning Officer will be granted entry to the counting halls. Every entrant will be frisked and will not be permitted to carry mobile phones and bags to the counting venues.

In addition to a deployment of 1,000 police personnel, additional forces from the Armed Police Battalion will also be stationed at various points, Mr. Nagaraju said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US