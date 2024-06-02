Vote-counting: tight security in Thiruvananthapuram

The State capital will come under a thick security blanket on Tuesday on account of the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections.

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) C.H. Nagaraju said striking forces will be located at all major junctions in the city to handle exigencies that could arise in the aftermath of the declaration of results.

Habitual offenders and other anti-social elements will be brought under tight surveillance. Stringent action will be taken to thwart the possibility of violence, he added.

The vote-counting centre at the Mar Ivanios Vidya Nagar at Nalanchira will be heavily fortified. While there will be six counting halls inside the campus in separate college buildings, each building will come under three-tier security cordons.

Only those persons who have been issued passes issued by the Assistant Returning Officer will be granted entry to the counting halls. Every entrant will be frisked and will not be permitted to carry mobile phones and bags to the counting venues.

In addition to a deployment of 1,000 police personnel, additional forces from the Armed Police Battalion will also be stationed at various points, Mr. Nagaraju said.