GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Vote-counting: tight security in Thiruvananthapuram

Published - June 02, 2024 10:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State capital will come under a thick security blanket on Tuesday on account of the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections.

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) C.H. Nagaraju said striking forces will be located at all major junctions in the city to handle exigencies that could arise in the aftermath of the declaration of results.

Habitual offenders and other anti-social elements will be brought under tight surveillance. Stringent action will be taken to thwart the possibility of violence, he added.

The vote-counting centre at the Mar Ivanios Vidya Nagar at Nalanchira will be heavily fortified. While there will be six counting halls inside the campus in separate college buildings, each building will come under three-tier security cordons.

Only those persons who have been issued passes issued by the Assistant Returning Officer will be granted entry to the counting halls. Every entrant will be frisked and will not be permitted to carry mobile phones and bags to the counting venues.

In addition to a deployment of 1,000 police personnel, additional forces from the Armed Police Battalion will also be stationed at various points, Mr. Nagaraju said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.