Vote carefully, Ramzan prayer meet tells believers

April 06, 2024 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Thousands of traditional Islamic believers from across the State converged at Swalat Nagar here on Saturday and spent in night-long mass prayers, anticipating the holiest night of the year called Lailathul Qadir.

Madin Academy, which organised the annual prayer event, said that it was the largest gathering in Ramzan outside of Makkah and Madina. It marked the anniversary of the monthly Swalat prayers.

Various knowledge sharing sessions preceded the massive prayers in the evening. Thousands attended a mass Iftar, followed by mandatory as well as optional prayers such as Magrib, Esha, Awwabin, Thasbeeh, Tharaveeh and Witr.

Inaugurating the programme, All India Jamiyyathul Ulama general secretary Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar called upon the people to exercise extreme vigil when polling their votes. “It is the time to decide the fate of the country. You should have a clear political sense. Communal and social amity should be protected. Those spreading hatred and divide should be identified. Their divisive attempts should be defeated with love and camaraderie,” he said.

Mr. Kanthapuram called upon the people not to engage in activities that destroy the spiritual strength achieved through the month-long fasting.

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama president E. Sulaiman Musliar presided over the function. Delivering the keynote address, Madin Academy Chairman Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari called upon the people to reach out to the oppressed across the world.

“A believer is duty-bound to alleviate the sufferings of other beings across the world. Good health is one of the greatest blessings for us. We should not lose it because of our carelessness. Lack of hygiene and sanitation has been the cause of several diseases. We have the responsibility to the society,” he said.

Mr. Bukhari too called upon the people to cast their votes judiciously for a better tomorrow. Those trying to single out minorities and backward sections should be defeated, he said.

Mr. Bukhari administered a pledge against wasting of food. “We hear that the world is wasting about 100 crore tonne of food a year. And this at a time when many are dying of hunger. Ramzan should teach us the importance of food,” he said.

Elaborate arrangements were made for the prayer gathering. Samastha secretary Ponmala Abdul Qadir Musliar, Perodu Abdurahman Saqafi, and Haj Committee chairman C. Mohammed Faizy were among those who spoke.

Mr. Kanthapuram launched a new Madin Family mobile application. He also released a book on former Samastha president Syed Abdurahman Bukhari aka Ullal Thangal penned by Mr. Khaleel Bukhari.

