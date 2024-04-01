Vote against the ‘fascist’ BJP-RSS network: CPI(ML) Red Star

April 01, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KOCHI

CPI(ML) Red Star has urged the electorate to oppose the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Lok Sabha election.

In Kerala, the party will organise constituency-level anti-fascist campaign to rally votes for candidates who are capable of defeating the BJP.

P. J James, party general secretary, said here on April that CPI (ML) Red Star will not field its candidates this Lok Sabha election aimed at not splitting the votes against the ‘fascist’ BJP-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh network.

“However, we are neither being part of any front not offering our support to any party. We are urging all democratic and secular forces to prevent the BJP and its allies from coming back to power,” he said.